Sundance 2025: Neon nabs the first major deal in a sluggish market

Alison Brie and Dave Franco in “Together” by Michael Shanks, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Indie studio Neon has acquired worldwide rights to the horror film “Together” at the Sundance Film Festival, marking the first big deal at what has been a muted gathering so far.

Neon acquired the film for $15 million to $17 million, according to two sources close to the matter who were not authorized to comment.

Starring Alison Brie and Dave Franco, “Together” premiered Sunday at Sundance to a rowdy audience. The film follows a couple’s move to the countryside and the supernatural encounter they have there. “Together” will be released in theaters in August.

Neon will distribute the film in the U.S. and will handle international rights sales for the film in Berlin, the studio said in a statement.

The film is far from New York-based Neon’s first foray into the horror genre. Last year, the studio had a hit with the Nicolas Cage-led “Longlegs,” which marked Neon’s biggest opening weekend ever and the best launch for an indie horror film in a decade. That movie cost less than $10 million to make and promote.

Business at Sundance so far has been slower than in past years.

The festival hasn’t been immune to the changes in the industry, as streamers plunked down large sums for global rights to popular titles and major studios pulled back on spending due to slimmer budgets and uncertainty about box office picking up for smaller films. It’s now become more typical for deals to close in the festival’s later days or even in the weeks after.

Add to that the chaos of the recent fires in Southern California, which affected industry workers across the board who were already reeling from the triple effects of the pandemic, labor strikes and Hollywood production slowdown.

Yet there was a healthy bidding war for “Together,” and there’s action on several other projects, according to a person on the ground who’s close to the matter. At least half a dozen deals could close before the end of the week, with more to come in later weeks, the person said.