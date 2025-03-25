Amazon finds new James Bond producers after taking over from Broccoli family

Former Sony film chief Amy Pascal and “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman will take the reins of the next James Bond film as its new producers, Amazon MGM Studios said Tuesday.

The news comes less than a month after longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother, Michael G. Wilson, made a deal with the tech giant to give up creative control of the franchise. Broccoli and Wilson are the heirs to the Bond franchise that was controlled and produced by Albert R. Broccoli. They are still co-owners.

Amazon gained the distribution rights for Bond when it purchased MGM Studios in 2022.

“We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure,” Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement.

Amazon MGM Studios film head Courtenay Valenti cited the pair’s experience shepherding major franchises — Pascal has been a producer on the last three “Spider-Man” films starring Tom Holland as well as the “Spider-Verse” movies, while Heyman produced all eight “Harry Potter” movies.

“Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry,” Valenti said in a statement. “We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.”

Pascal spent 18 years at Sony, including as its film chief but left in 2015 in the wake of a cyber hack and the leak of embarrassing emails. While at Sony, Pascal gained respect in Hollywood as a filmmaker-friendly executive who shepherded some of the studio’s best-known pictures. She’s also known for her taste and soft-glove relations with talent, including Adam Sandler.

The Culver City studio took a series of blows after the company’s computer systems were attacked by a group calling itself Guardians of Peace. U.S. officials later suspected the North Korean regime.