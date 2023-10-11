LA Times Today: Inside Vince McMahon’s last stand
In the early 1980s, Vince McMahon purchased the WWE from his father and turned it into a billion-dollar business. Despite the success in the ring, the 78-year-old visionary self-promoter has been at the center of several scandals.
L.A. Times staff writer Stacy Perman writes the latest one could be his most difficult opponent.
