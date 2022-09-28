LA Times Today: How Alexandra Cooper turned ‘Call Her Daddy’ into a multimillion-dollar baby

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As the host of one of the biggest podcasts in the world, Alexandra Cooper has earned the title of “Father.”



Since its inception in 2018, “Call Her Daddy” has evolved from a raunchy locker-room-talk show to a podcast devoted to empowering women and promoting therapy.



Last year, Cooper made a reported $60 million deal to distribute “Call Her Daddy” exclusively on Spotify, making her the highest paid female podcaster in the game.