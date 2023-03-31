LA Times Today: The inspiring ‘Champions’ translates into a winner

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the new movie “Champions,” a minor league basketball coach played by Woody Harrelson is sentenced to community service. His assignment: coaching a team of intellectually disabled basketball players.



Actor Matthew Von Der Ahe plays one of the characters on the team, which does as much for the coach as he does for them.