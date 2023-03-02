VIDEO | 02:52
LA Times Today: Our film critic says the grisly ‘Cocaine Bear’ is nothing to sniff at
Entertainment & Arts

With an impressive $30 million, Elizabeth Banks’s “Cocaine Bear” mauled the box office last weekend.

The horror-comedy is the latest viral hit to earn higher-than-expected returns at the box office.

L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang shared his thoughts on the film
