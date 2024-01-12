LA Times Today: Colman Domingo brings the activism drama ‘Rustin’ to life
In the 1963 March on Washington, 250,000 people rallied for civil rights and equality. It was the largest peaceful protest in history and one of the greatest speeches Martin Luther King Jr. ever gave.
But in spite of all you do know about that day, there is one story you may never have heard.
In the new film, “Rustin,” Colman Domingo portrays Bayard Rustin, without whom that historic day would have likely never happened.
