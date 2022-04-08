LA Times Today: Joe Rogan $100 million. Richard Pryor $0. Inside a flawed streaming model

When a singer receives royalties for their performance, so does the song’s writer. Comedians say the same payout should apply to them.



L.A. Times deputy editor of entertainment and arts Nate Jackson joined us to explain why a lawsuit between comedians and a streaming service is no laughing matter.