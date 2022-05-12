LA Times Today: The Comedy Store looks to tradition to keep the future funny

For 50 years, the Comedy Store in West Hollywood has hosted some of the biggest comedians in the game, filling the venue with roaring laughter night after night.



The legendary Sunset Boulevard location is known as one of the top spots in the country for newcomers and veteran standup comics alike.



As we celebrate its 50th anniversary, deputy entertainment and arts editor Nate Jackson walked us through what makes this venue so iconic.