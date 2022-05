LA Times Today: ‘Cyberchase’: Using math, geopolitics and Christopher Lloyd to save the world

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Doc Brown zoomed into our hearts in “Back to the Future” but, for the last 20 years, our children’s future has been at the heart of 83-year-old Christopher Lloyd’s work on the PBS Kids series “Cyberchase.”