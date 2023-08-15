LA Times Today: Four years ago, actor Danny Trejo launched his record label. Meet one of his artists, Amoraa J.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Danny Trejo’s acting career has spanned five decades. But he’s more than just an actor. He’s also a business entrepreneur. You can also find his taco restaurants and doughnut shops throughout Los Angeles.



Four years ago, he launched his own record label called Trejo’s Music. One of his artists is Amoraa J. They joined Lisa McRee to talk about their collaboration.