LA Times Today: A diary of a comedian, trapped in COVID cruise ship quarantine

LA Times Today: What it’s like to be trapped in COVID cruise ship quarantine

Standup comedian Jen Murphy recently took a comedy gig on a cruise ship with plans to enjoy Antigua’s beaches by day, while entertaining 1,800 passengers with her comedy act by night. But Omicron upstaged her.



Soon after testing positive for COVID, she was “sentenced” to eight days of solitary confinement in a windowless cabin deep in the ship’s belly.



Jen Murphy is laughing about it now. Here’s what she recalls.