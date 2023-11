A look inside Disneyland’s reopened Adventureland Treehouse

Tarzan has officially been kicked out of his treehouse at the Anaheim theme park, given the boot for a crafty family of explorers. The new residents move in Nov. 10, when the Adventureland Treehouse Inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson (yes, that’s the full name) opens its doors to parkgoers. Los Angeles Times reporter Todd Martens gives you a tour.