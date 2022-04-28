LA Times Today: Documents reveal new details about ‘Rust’ shooting

It’s been nearly six months since the shooting during a rehearsal scene on the set of the movie “Rust” involving actor Alec Baldwin took a tragic turn causing the death of cinematographer Helyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.



While the investigation into the shooting is still open, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department recently released videos and interviews from the aftermath of the accident.



L.A. Times corporate media reporter Meg James joins us to explain those newly released videos.