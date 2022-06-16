LA Times Today: How two friends brought back Ebon, one of the first Black superheroes in a comic book

Decades before Marvel’s Luke Cage was a hit Netflix show or the film “Black Panther” smashed box office records, a Black cartoonist created Ebon — one of the first Black superheroes to appear in his own comic book.



The character was nearly lost to history until a pair of friends working under the moniker “Black Kirby” revived and reimagined the comic book as part of the art exhibit “Ebon: Fear of a Black Planet.”