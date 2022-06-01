LA Times Today: How Ellen DeGeneres won, and then lost, a generation of viewers (Commentary)

For nearly 20 years, viewers have been drawn to Ellen Degeneres for her unique style of humor, her celebrity interviews and inspiring entertainment. But her path to success has also been marked by awkward and uncomfortable missteps.



L.A. Times deputy arts and entertainment editor Matt Brennan wrote a very personal piece about how Degeneres first won, then lost, a generation of viewers.