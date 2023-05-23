LA Times Today: Eric Braeden on 50 years of “The Young and the Restless” and his cancer diagnosis

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

For the past 50 years iconic piano notes have signaled soap opera fans that it’s time to curl up on the sofa for “The Young and the Restless.”



Lisa McRee talked with actor Eric Braeden who, for the past 43 years has played Genoa City’s ruthless businessman, Victor Newman.