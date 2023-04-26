LA Times Today: How Moctesuma Esparza is creating more opportunities for Latinos in Hollywood

Award-winning producer and community activist Moctesuma Esparza is known for films like “Selena,” “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge,” and “The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez.”



He’s also known for his commitment to creating more opportunities for Latinos in the film industry — starting with the students at the L.A. Academy of Arts and Enterprise.



Esparza, joined by actor Edward James Olmos, discusses improving Latino representation in Hollywood.