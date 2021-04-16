Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Universal’s ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ is old school and devastatingly cute

With 64 robotic animal figurines, ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ is a celebration of old-fashioned theme park storytelling, where atmosphere trumps the desire to re-enact a movie.

Share
Entertainment & ArtsVideos: Latest