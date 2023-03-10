LA Times Today: From ‘Elvis’ to ‘Black Panther,’ a look at the 2023 Oscar nominees for costume design

Costumes are integral to making a movie look and feel authentic for actors and audiences alike.



The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising’s fan-favorite “Art of Costume Design in Film” exhibit showcases achievement in costume design from films released in 2022.



From “Elvis” to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” we get a close look at this year’s costume design Academy Award nominees.