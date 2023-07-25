LA Times Today: With Robbie in pink and Gosling in mink, ‘Barbie’ will make you think (Review)
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
“Barbie” opened in theaters this weekend, earning at least 155 million dollars, quickly becoming the biggest opening weekend of the year. After weeks of pink marketing, was the film worth the hype?
L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang shared his review.
L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang shared his review.