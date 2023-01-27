LA Times Today: 2023’s most anticipated films

Blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” brought audiences back to theaters in 2022.



But 2023 is already off to a strong start, with hits like “M3GAN” bringing in millions at the box office… and it’s just the beginning.



L.A. Times film writer Mark Olsen rounded up some of the most anticipated new releases coming this year.