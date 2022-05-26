LA Times Today: Step into Glenn Kaino’s magical and immersive forest installation

Visitors to a huge industrial warehouse in Boyle Heights find themselves stepping into a surreal forest filled with animatronic robots, giant redwood trees and glimmering effects.



“A Forest for the Trees” is an immersive art show from visionary artist Glenn Kaino. It encourages us to reimagine our relationship with the natural world.