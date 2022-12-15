LA Times Today: In Gabby Giffords documentary, singing is a way to speak

In 2011, a gunman’s bullet tore through the brain of Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. She was left partly paralyzed and lost her ability to speak. But when she sings the words pass through her damaged language circuits effortlessly.



The filmmakers behind documentaries “RBG” and “Julia” tell the harrowing and heartwarming story in “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down.”



Julie Cohen and Betsy West joined L.A. Times Today with more on the new documentary.