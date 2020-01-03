23 Images
2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival gala
Jennifer Lopez, Adam Driver, Antonio Banderas and more are honored
Cynthia Erivo, star of “Harriet,” arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on Thursday night. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Adam Driver, costar of “Marriage Story,” signs autographs at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Charlize Theron on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A man wearing a bear costume holds a sign calling for “carbon free films” among fans gathered outside the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jamie Foxx signs autographs at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Joaquin Phoenix and his mother, Arlyn, on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Alex Rodriguez, on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Photographers line the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Renée Zellweger backstage after receiving ther Desert Palm Achievement Award at he Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
“Little Women” director Greta Gerwig takes a picture with fan Malia Reed outside the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The “Peanut Butter Falcon” team of, from left, Michael Schwartz, Zack Gottsagen, Tyler Nilson backstage after writers and directors Schwartz and Nilson presented actor Gottsagen the Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Salma Hayek on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. She presented Antonio Banderas the festival’s International Star Award for his role in “Pain and Glory.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actress Cynthia Erivo on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Adam Driver on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Antonio Banderas backstage after receiving the International Star Award for his role in “Pain and Glory” at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Directors Quentin Tarantino, left, and Greta Gerwig on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. Gerwig presented Tarantino with the festival’s Director of the Year award for “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Director Rupert Goold, left and actress Renée Zellweger on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. Goold, director of “Judy,” presented Zellwegger with the festival’s Desert Palm Achievement Award for her role in her role in the film. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Charlize Theron poses for a photo at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Lopez, left, and her “Hustlers” director, Lorene Scafaria, on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. Scafaria presented Lopez with the festival’s Spotlight Award for her performance in the film. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Lena Waithe on the red carpet at the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. Waithe presented actress Cynthia Erivo with the Breakthrough Performance Award for her role in “Harriet.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Fashionable attendees arrive at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Antonio Banderas signs autographs outside the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
