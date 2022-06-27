A scene from “Crabgrass,” by Tauhid Bondia.
‘Crabgrass,’ ‘Macanudo,’ ‘Between Friends,’ ‘Six Chix’ join The Times’ comics pages

A scene from “Crabgrass,” by Tauhid Bondia.

Miles, left, and Kevin are fast friends in Tauhid Bondia’s 1980s-set “Crabgrass.” (Tauhid Bondia)

Kevin, left, and Miles go exploring in Tauhid Bondia’s “Crabgrass.” (Tauhid Bondia)

A style guide from the comic "Macanudo."

A look at Liniers’ style guide for the character Olga from “Macanudo.” (Liniers)

A head shot illustration of Kim from "Between Friends."

Kim from Susan Bell-Lundy’s “Between Friends.” (Sandra Bell-Lundy/King Features)

A headshot illustration of Maeve from "Between Friends."

Maeve from Susan Bell-Lundy’s “Between Friends.” (Sandra Bell-Lundy/King Features)

A headshot illustration of Susan from "Between Friends."

Susan from Susan Bell-Lundy’s “Between Friends.” (Sandra Bell-Lundy/King Features)

A comic sample from Six Chix.

A comic sample from “Six Chix.” (M. Patrinos/King Features)

