30 Images
Grammys 2020 highlights: Alicia Keys, Lizzo and Usher guide an upbeat show
With the death of Kobe Bryant in the background, Alicia Keys helped start a reverent 2020 Grammys ceremony and cultivate an uplifting experience.
Billie Eilish performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Ariana Grande performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
FKA twigs and Usher perform a Prince tribute at the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Usher performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tyler, The Creator with Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tyler, The Creator performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Tyler, The Creator performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Camila Cabello performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Camila Cabello performs at the 62nd Grammy Awards, honoring her father. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Camila Cabello hugs her father after performing at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of music group Dan + Shay accept the best country duo/group performance award for “Speechless” at the Grammys. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men pay tribute to the Lakers’ Kobe Bryant at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lizzo accepts the pop solo performance award at the 62nd Grammy Awards, held at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Jonas Brothers perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Jonas Brothers perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton onstage at the Grammys. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Alicia Keys performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant with Boyz II Men. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Alicia Keys performs as part of her hosting duties at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lizzo kicks off the 62nd Grammy Awards, held at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lizzo performs at the Grammys. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Delbert McClinton, second from left, Bob Britt, Kevin McKendree and Dana Robbins of Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men + Dana accept the best traditional blues album award for “Tall, Dark, & Handsome” during the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lil Nas X during the pre-televised ceremony at the 62nd Grammy Awards premiere ceremony. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Nicola Benedetti performs during the 62nd Grammy Awards premiere ceremony. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Ranky Tanky accepts the regional roots music album award for “Good Time.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Recording engineer Morten Lindberg, Grammy winner for immersive audio album for “Lux,” finally accepts an award at the 62nd Grammy Awards, ending a record-setting string of 27 losses. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Angelique Kidjo performs during Grammys premiere ceremony at the Microsoft Theater. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
1/30