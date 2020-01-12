13 Images
Guests pose in their 1860s-era best following screening of ‘Little Women’
‘Little Women’ fans in Civil War-era attire attend a screening of the Greta Gerwig film based on the novel, then have tea at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.
Bruce Teter performed as part of the Picadillys live band at the Saturday afternoon tea at L.A.'s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Gilly Moon was a server at the afternoon tea, attended by fans of the Louisa May Alcott book, Greta Gerwig’s film or both. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Jamie Ginn poured tea for guests, who discussed the most recent film adaptation and its messages of empowerment and nonconformity. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Noelle Johnston was in tea-party mode with an “Alice in Wonderland"-esque ensemble. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Marischka Hopcroft performed on harpsichord Saturday and practiced her pinkie-extended tea-drinking skills. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Rick Steadman and fellow thespians served as hosts at the event, facilitating conversation. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actors and hosts Hannah Miller and Jill Maria Hoffman. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
After the film, moviegoer Sasha Dmitrieva said she was a fan of the “Little Women” character Amy. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Cid Snyder opted for a thrift-shop Laurie look. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Gilly Moon, with St. Bastian’s Tea Trading Co., serves lime-and-strawberry upside-down cake. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Gilly Moon serves Sasha Dmitrieva. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Soda bread with herbed butter and radish-cucumber tea sandwiches were served. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Gilly Moon serves Noelle Johnston. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
1/13