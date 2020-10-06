On set with directors from ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse,’ a director roundtable

Director Veena Sud behind the scenes on the set of “The Lie.” (Jasper Savage / Amazon Studios)
Director Zu Quirke, left, behind the scenes on the set of “Nocturne.” (Kevin Estrada / Amazon Studios)
Sarita Choudhury as Usha, from left, director Rajeev Dassani and director Elan Dassani behind the scenes on the set of “Evil Eye.” (Alfonso Bresciani / Amazon Studios)
Director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, left, and Mamoudou Athie as Nolan, right, behind the scenes on the set of “Black Box.” (Alfonso Bresciani / Amazon Studios)