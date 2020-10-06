Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Director Veena Sud behind the scenes on the set of "THE LIE."
On set with directors from ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse,’ a director roundtable

Behind-the-scenes photos of directors in acton from Amazon Studio’s “The Lie,""Nocturne,” “Evil Eye” and “Black Box.”

Director Veena Sud behind the scenes on the set of “The Lie.”  (Jasper Savage / Amazon Studios)

Director Zu Quirke, left, behind the scenes on the set of “Nocturne.” (Kevin Estrada / Amazon Studios)

Sarita Choudhury as Usha, from left, director Rajeev Dassani and director Elan Dassani behind the scenes on the set of “Evil Eye.”  (Alfonso Bresciani / Amazon Studios)

Director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, left, and Mamoudou Athie as Nolan, right, behind the scenes on the set of “Black Box.” (Alfonso Bresciani / Amazon Studios)

