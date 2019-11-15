12 Images
Photographs from ‘Jeff Bridges: Pictures Volume Two’
Click though to see black-and-white images made by Jeff Bridges and included in the actor’s latest photo book.
Bridges accidentally hit costar Elizabeth Banks in the face during the filming of “Seabiscuit.” (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
The Giver, from “Jeff Bridges: Pictures Volume 2.” (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
In this macabre selfie on the set of “True Grit,” Bridges captures more than just himself. (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
A moment during “Scenes of the Crime,” 2001. (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
The titular superhero’s suit from 2008’s “Iron Man.” (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
“The Men Who Stare at Goats” costar George Clooney pulls the tragedia e commedia faces. (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
Behind the scenes of 2003’s “Seabiscuit” with director Gary Ross, left, and star Tobey Maguire. (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
Claudio Miranda, left, and Olivia Wilde on the set of “Tron: Legacy” in 2010. (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
Jack Nation, who played 4-year-old Buddy, on the set of “Crazy Heart” in 2009. (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
Loyd Catlett on the set of “Seventh Son” in 2014. (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
Jayne Taini, from left, Stuart Balm, Norm O’Neill, Dawn Didawick and Brad William Henke on the set of “The Amateurs” in 2005. (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
“Crazy Heart” musician and composer Stephen Bruton in 2009, the year he died. (Jeff Bridges / powerHouse Books)
