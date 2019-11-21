11 Images
Clint Eastwood, Jon Hamm, Sam Rockwell at AFI Fest premiere of “Richard Jewell”
Director Clint Eastwood talks with Bobi Jewell, the mother of the subject of his newest film, “Richard Jewell” on the red carpet for its premiere during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Bobi’s son was accused and later found not guilty of bombing the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Jon Hamm walks the red carpet for the premiere of director Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actors Paul Walter Hauser, from left, and Kathy Bates walk the red carpet with Bobi Jewell and director Clint Eastwood at the premiere of “Richard Jewell” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Paul Walter Hauser, left, clutches hands with Bobi Jewell on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film, “Richard Jewell,” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. He plays the title character, her son, who was accused and later found not guilty of bombing the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Jewell died in 2007. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actors Sam Rockwell, from left, Paul Walter Hauser, Kathy Bates, director Clint Eastwood and Jon Hamm on the red carpet for the premiere “Richard Jewell” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Director Clint Eastwood walks the red carpet for the world premiere of his film “Richard Jewell” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Sam Rockwell is photographed with the person he portrayed, G. Watson Bryant Jr., attorney for Richard Jewell, on the red carpet of the world premiere of director Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actors Sam Rockwell, left, Paul Walter Hauser and Kathy Bates on the red carpet for the premiere of their new film, “Richard Jewell,” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Hauser plays the title character, who was accused and later found not guilty of the Centennial Park bombing during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Rockwell plays his lawyer, G. Watson Bryant Jr., and Bates plays Bobi Jewell, mother of Richard. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Sam Rockwell is photographed with the person he portrayed, G. Watson Bryant Jr., attorney for Richard Jewell, on the red carpet of the world premiere of director Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Sam Rockwell walks the red carpet for the premiere of his new film, “Richard Jewell,” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Actress Kathy Bates walks the red carpet for the premiere of “Richard Jewell” during AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. She plays Bobi Jewell, mother of Richard Jewell, who was accused of and later found not guilty of the bombing of Centennial Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
