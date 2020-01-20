13 Images
SAG Awards 2020 red carpet arrivals
The SAG Awards red carpet is underway at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.
Subaru’s the Barkleys pose on the red carpet at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
“Big Little Lies” trio Cameron Crovetti, Ivy George, and Nicholas Crovetti arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Cary Elwes and Lisa Marie Kubikoff arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Stealing a smooch, Nicholas Crovetti, Ivy George and Cameron Crovetti from “Big Little Lies” arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
TV personality Keltie Knight twirls, showing off her dress as she arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
“Big Little Lies” and “The Society” actress Kathryn Newton arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Jason Winston George and Elizabeth McLaughlin arriving at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
TV personality Renee Bargh arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
TV personality Lola Ogunnaike arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Zuri Hall at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
TV personality and actress Erin Lim arrives in yellow at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
TV personality Sibley Scoles arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Liv Pollock at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
1/13