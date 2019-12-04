18 Images
Images from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Images of scenes from a press preview of the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride/experience in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla.
Scenes from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
On a Star Destroyer, 50 Stormtroopers greet riders on the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A Disney cast member dressed as a member of the First Order leads guests into a hangar bay of a Star Destroyer where 50 Stormtroopers greet riders on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, in Orlando, Fla. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Scenes from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The character Lieutenant Bek from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The droid BB-8 during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Cages greet riders as visitors wait for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Florida. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Views as passengers line up to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A green screen map is seen along the line where visitors wait for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A holographic image of Daisy Ridley’s Rey in an early scene from the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The droid BB8 makes an appearance at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Visitors wait for the opportunity to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Next to the line where visitors wait for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Lieutenant Bek makes an appearance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A cast member directs participants at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Along the line where visitors wait for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Lieutenant Bek from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Scenes from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during a press preview at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
1/18