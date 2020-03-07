Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
A choreographer’s exploration of black masculinity

March 6, 2020
9:15 PM
In his new performance piece, choreographer and director Chris Emile explores the black male identity through movement and dance. It will be on showcase at the MAK Center beginning March 7.
