LA Times Today: A rock star’s legacy lives on in Joshua Tree, 50 years after his shocking funeral pyre
1970s rock star Gram Parsons formed International Submarine Band while studying theology at Harvard. Later he went on to join The Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers.
In September 1973, Parsons was found unresponsive at a motel in Joshua Tree at the young age of 26. His death led to one of the most bizarre stories in rock and roll history, involving a corpse and a drunken cremation ceremony in the desert.
This weekend, a festival at The Joshua Tree Inn will honor his legacy.
