LA Times Today: Netflix’s record-setting ‘Harry and Meghan’ revives British royal race issue
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
The new docuseries “Harry & Meghan” has set a Netflix viewership record for a documentary. The series’ never-before-seen videos provide a look at the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties.
L.A. Times entertainment reporter Meredith Blake wrote about the big takeaways and joined us with more.
L.A. Times entertainment reporter Meredith Blake wrote about the big takeaways and joined us with more.