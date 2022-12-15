LA Times Today: Netflix’s record-setting ‘Harry and Meghan’ revives British royal race issue

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The new docuseries “Harry & Meghan” has set a Netflix viewership record for a documentary. The series’ never-before-seen videos provide a look at the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties.



L.A. Times entertainment reporter Meredith Blake wrote about the big takeaways and joined us with more.