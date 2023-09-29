Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:34
Michael Gambon, Who Played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter,’ Dead at 82
Entertainment & Arts

Michael Gambon, Who Played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter,’ Dead at 82

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in several “Harry Potter” films, has died.

Share
Entertainment & ArtsVideos: Latest
Advertisement