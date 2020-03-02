Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
Entertainment & Arts

James Lipton, animated host of ‘Inside the Actors Studio,’ dies at 93

James Lipton, the Emmy-winning drama dean who hosted revealing conversations about the acting craft on “Inside the Actors Studio,” has died at age 93.

March 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Share
Entertainment & Arts