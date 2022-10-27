LA Times Today: Hilary Swank on ‘Alaska Daily’ and filming while pregnant with twins

Two-time Oscar winning actress Hilary Swank stars in the new ABC series, “Alaska Daily.”



She plays a celebrated reporter whose career takes a turn, landing her in Alaska. What she finds is a string of murdered indigenous women whose deaths have largely been ignored by local authorities.



Swank joined L.A. Times Today to explain more about why this role is so important.