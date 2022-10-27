LA Times Today: Hilary Swank on ‘Alaska Daily’ and filming while pregnant with twins
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Two-time Oscar winning actress Hilary Swank stars in the new ABC series, “Alaska Daily.”
She plays a celebrated reporter whose career takes a turn, landing her in Alaska. What she finds is a string of murdered indigenous women whose deaths have largely been ignored by local authorities.
Swank joined L.A. Times Today to explain more about why this role is so important.
She plays a celebrated reporter whose career takes a turn, landing her in Alaska. What she finds is a string of murdered indigenous women whose deaths have largely been ignored by local authorities.
Swank joined L.A. Times Today to explain more about why this role is so important.