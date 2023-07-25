LA Times Today: High-profile exits spark fears that Hollywood diversity pledges are just ‘PR’
During a 10-day stretch last month, four female, high-level diversity executives in Hollywood retired or were forced out of their jobs.
L.A. Times staff reporter Greg Braxton takes us back to the year 2020, when diversity programs were making strides after the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Greg joined Lisa McRee to explain what has changed.
