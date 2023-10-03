LA Times Today: Hollywood is ready to go back to work. But Hollywood is never going back to normal
After nearly five months on strike, writers across Hollywood have put down their picket signs and picked up their pens again.
But with actors still on strike and streaming’s future uncertain, L.A. Times columnist Mary McNamara wrote that Hollywood may be going back to work, but it may never go back to normal.
