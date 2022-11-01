LA Times Today: Expansion set for old Hollywood studio amid surging demand for L.A. soundstages

The 1952 film “Singin’ in the Rain” shows the magic of sound stages and that Hollywood has long been home to television and movie studios. Today, as several new streaming platforms like Peacock and Apple TV+ fight for viewers, there’s more soundstage demand than ever.



L.A. Times Roger Vincent explained how that demand is being met with renovations and new construction.