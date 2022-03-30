LA Times Today: The Hollywood Walk of Fame is basically a celebrity itself

Hollywood’s most famous constellation isn’t in the sky, it’s on the sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard. The star-studded Walk of Fame is basically a celebrity itself, attracting millions of visitors every year.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked into the history of the Walk of Hame. Here’s what Patt says.