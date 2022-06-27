LA Times Today: The women who provided abortions before Roe give a ‘grim’ glimpse of life after it

Between 1969 and 1973, during a time when abortion was illegal in the United States, an underground network of women in Chicago risked their personal and professional lives to help thousands of women get safe and affordable abortions.



L.A. Times staff writer Meredith Blake introduced us to the new HBO documentary “The Janes.”