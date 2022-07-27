LA Times Today: Jennifer Grey on ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel, abortion rights

It was 1985 when Jennifer Grey made her star turn — and kick — as the jealous sister in “Ferris Beuller’s Day Off.”



Two years later, it was a leap into stardom as Baby in the coming-of-age love story, “Dirty Dancing.”



The daughter of Oscar-winning screen actor Joel Grey and singer and actress Jo Wilder, Grey knew of fame, but it wasn’t until “Dirty Dancing” that she fully understood it.



Her romantic relationships with Mathew Broderick and Johnny Depp, tensions with co-star Patrick Swayze — even the two nose jobs she says took her identity and career — all played out in the white-hot spotlight.



Now, after decades of being defined by a leap, a song, and a nose, Jennifer Grey examines the times of her life in a candid new memoir, “Out of the Corner.”