LA Times Today: ‘Jerry Brown: The Disrupter’ is a revealing look at the California politician
He was elected governor of California four times: twice as a young man, twice as an older one. He was the state’s attorney general, the mayor of Oakland and a national presidential candidate three times.
Jerry Brown is now the subject of a new documentary by two-time, Emmy Award-winning director Marina Zenovich, who brought us intimate portraits of other complicated men like Lance Armstrong, Robin Williams and Roman Polanski.
Her latest, “Jerry Brown: The Disrupter,” is part of the American Masters series on PBS which explores innovative American thought leaders.
