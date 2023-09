LA Times Today: ‘Jerry Brown: The Disrupter’ is a revealing look at the California politician

He was elected governor of California four times: twice as a young man, twice as an older one. He was the state’s attorney general, the mayor of Oakland and a national presidential candidate three times.Jerry Brown is now the subject of a new documentary by two-time, Emmy Award-winning director Marina Zenovich, who brought us intimate portraits of other complicated men like Lance Armstrong, Robin Williams and Roman Polanski.Her latest, “ Jerry Brown : The Disrupter,” is part of the American Masters series on PBS which explores innovative American thought leaders.