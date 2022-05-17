LA Times Today: How a documentarian took over TikTok with the ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ rap

British documentarian Louis Theroux is currently entertaining the next generation with his “Jiggle Jiggle” rap on TikTok.



L.A. Times staff writer Suzy Exposito explained how this 22-year-old recording has suddenly wiggled its way onto social media.