This talented L.A. student is pursuing her opera dreams

May 10, 2020
1:40 PM
Estefani Lopez is a junior at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. Before the pandemic, she commuted more than three hours from Riverside to East L.A. on a typical day.
