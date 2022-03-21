LA Times Today: Meet the Kareem of HBO Lakers drama, “Winning Time”

If you were an L.A. basketball fan back in the 1979-1980 season, the new HBO series, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty” is sure to take you back to the hardwood of the forum when Magic Johnson was the rookie with the winning smile.



This series is jam packed with stars like John C. Reilly playing Lakers’ owner, Jerry Buss, Sally Field as his mother, and Adrian Brody playing Pat Riley.



Actor Solomon Hughes, who plays Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, joined us to share how he got into the role of Los Angeles Lakers center, number 33.