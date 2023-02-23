LA Times Today: Kelsey Grammar discusses his new film, ‘Jesus Revolution’

We’ve known him for his role as psychiatrist Fraser Crane which he first created for the hit show “Cheers,” and then the equally successful sitcom “Fraser” which ran for 11 seasons on NBC.



In a new film, actor Kelsey Grammer is playing a buttoned-up pastor from Orange County who gradually opens his church to hippies on their quest to finding god.



Actor Kelsey Grammer joined us with a preview of his new movie “Jesus Revolution,” which is based on a true story.